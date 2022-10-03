in Contract Awards, News, Space

Northrop Awarded Space Force CubeSat Mission Launch Task Order

Northrop Awarded Space Force CubeSat Mission Launch Task Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has secured a $29.9 million task order under the U.S. Space Force’s Orbital Services Program-4 contract to launch a small satellite mission as part of a Department of Defense initiative.

The company will use its Minotaur IV launch vehicle for the Space Test Program-S29A to deliver up to 200 kg of CubeSats to low-Earth orbit, Space Systems Command said Friday.

STP-S29A will provide orbital launch services to help DOD to deploy technology demonstrations to LEO in support of future space system development efforts.

The mission is expected to launch in September 2024.

“The competitive award of the STP-S29A task order is a prime example of the flexible and responsive contracting processes that SSC is using to deliver resilient and affordable space capabilities,” said Col. Chad Melone, chief of Space Systems Command’s Launch Procurement and Integration Division.

The award marks the fourth task order under the OSP-4 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

GovconNorthrop Grummanorbital services program-4space systems commandSpace Test ProgramSTP-S29Au.s. space force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

DCS Wins $100M Contract to Support USAF Aircraft Store Certification Process - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DCS Wins $100M Contract to Support USAF Aircraft Store Certification Process
Seerist Expands Services Under GEOINT Contract With NGA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Seerist Expands Services Under GEOINT Contract With NGA