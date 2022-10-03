Northrop Awarded Space Force CubeSat Mission Launch Task Order

Northrop Grumman has secured a $29.9 million task order under the U.S. Space Force’s Orbital Services Program-4 contract to launch a small satellite mission as part of a Department of Defense initiative.

The company will use its Minotaur IV launch vehicle for the Space Test Program-S29A to deliver up to 200 kg of CubeSats to low-Earth orbit, Space Systems Command said Friday.

STP-S29A will provide orbital launch services to help DOD to deploy technology demonstrations to LEO in support of future space system development efforts.

The mission is expected to launch in September 2024.

“The competitive award of the STP-S29A task order is a prime example of the flexible and responsive contracting processes that SSC is using to deliver resilient and affordable space capabilities,” said Col. Chad Melone, chief of Space Systems Command’s Launch Procurement and Integration Division.

The award marks the fourth task order under the OSP-4 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.