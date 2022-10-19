Northrop Picks Mynaric’s Laser Comm Terminals for SDA Tracking Layer Satellites

Northrop Grumman has entered into an agreement with Mynaric to procure laser communication terminals for the satellites it is developing under the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

Mynaric said Tuesday it is expected to deliver 42 Condor Mk3 terminals to Northrop in 2024 in preparation for its anticipated deployment in 2025.

The Condor Mk3 has up to 100 Gbps data coverage and is capable of transmitting at link distances greater than 10,000 kilometers.

Northrop is one of two prime contractors that won a potential $1.3 billion contract award from the SDA to build and launch 28 satellites for the National Defense Space Architecture’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer. Northrop will set up 14 satellites with an infrared sensor that has a wide field of view, a Ka-band communication payload and three optical communication terminals.

“We will leverage our experience working with Northrop Grumman on the Tranche 1 Transport Layer as we embark on the delivery of the terminals for the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellites,” Mynaric Chief Commercial Officer Tina Ghataore said.