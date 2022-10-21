Northrop Receives Navy E-2D Test Article Inspection Order

Photo by: Daniel Bachmann 321-361-9524 [email protected]

Northrop Grumman has received a $31.6 million order to dismantle and inspect a test article of the U.S. Navy’s updated airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The company’s aeronautics systems sector will conduct the teardown inspection of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye model to check any critical fatigue locations and ensure the structure meets the aircraft program’s service life requirement, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Naval Air Systems Command will obligate $2.5 million at the time of award from the branch’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The E-2D features a glass cockpit, a tactical fourth-operator display and a command-and-control system designed to help aircrew concurrently manage different missions, according to the Navy.