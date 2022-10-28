Omni Federal Books Task Order to Continue, Expand USAF Digital University

Omni Federal has received an award for the extension of the Digital University it created with BESPIN to further boost the digital literacy of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and Defense Department personnel.

The company said Thursday the task order also covers the enhancement of the DU’s artificial intelligence and machine learning platform to include a data sandbox environment where students can acquire practical learning using military data.

The award is part of a $44 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract it secured in mid-October for the third phase of the Small Business Innovation Research program.

DU is dedicated to boosting the digital fluency of the military workforce on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and AI, among others.