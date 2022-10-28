in Contract Awards, News

Omni Federal Books Task Order to Continue, Expand USAF Digital University

Omni Federal Books Task Order to Continue, Expand USAF Digital University - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Omni Federal has received an award for the extension of the Digital University it created with BESPIN to further boost the digital literacy of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and Defense Department personnel.

The company said Thursday the task order also covers the enhancement of the DU’s artificial intelligence and machine learning platform to include a data sandbox environment where students can acquire practical learning using military data.

The award is part of a $44 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract it secured in mid-October for the third phase of the Small Business Innovation Research program.

DU is dedicated to boosting the digital fluency of the military workforce on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and AI, among others.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Air Forceartificial intelligenceBESPINcontract awarddata sandboxDefense Departmentdigital universityGovconmachine learningOmni FederalSBIRSmall Business Innovation Researchspace forcetask order

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Intelligent Artifacts Adds Former NSA Exec Jon Darby to Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intelligent Artifacts Adds Former NSA Exec Jon Darby to Advisory Board
Army Demos Lockheed-Made Radar for Counter UAS Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Demos Lockheed-Made Radar for Counter UAS Operations