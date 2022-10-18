in Big Data & Analytics, Contract Awards, Cybersecurity, News

Omni Federal Receives USAF Award for Continued Digital Literacy, Training Support

Omni Federal has received a $44 million phase three award to provide data security support and training to the U.S. Air Force Business Enterprise Systems Product Innovation Directorate.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded under the Small Business Innovation Research program covers the addition of data as a service as an operational capability on Cloud One, the cloud computing platform of the Department of Defense, Omni Federal said Monday.

The company will also use the SBIR award to expand the Air Force Digital University, which it created with BESPIN to train Air Force, Space Force and DOD personnel on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, among others, to boost digital literacy.

The project is expected to streamline data access and integration, expedite the migration of applications to Cloud One and reduce information security risks for DOD stakeholders.

Written by Jamie Bennet

