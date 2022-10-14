Orion Team to Help Build Digital Twin System for NOAA Earth Observations

Orion Space Solutions collaborate with Booz Allen Hamilton and the National Center for Atmospheric Research on a project to develop an Earth observation data processing technology platform for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The partnership will apply digital twin and artificial intelligence approaches in an effort to create a one-stop system for the agency to manage, analyze and visualize collected information about changes to the planet’s environment, Orion said Thursday.

NOAA chose the Colorado-based space technology company for the effort under a $1.5 million grant awarded in September.

Booz Allen will bring its digital twin technology experience to the project while NCAR, a research and development center sponsored by the National Science Foundation, will share its knowledge of Earth system modeling and data approaches with the team.