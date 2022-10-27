in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Palantir, FDA Expand Supply Chain Analytics Partnership

Palantir, FDA Expand Supply Chain Analytics Partnership - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Palantir Technologies has booked a $22 million contract with the Food and Drug Administration to serve as the central operating platform for the agency’s initiative to ensure food supply chain resilience.

The deal builds on Palantir’s existing partnership with the FDA for its 21 Forward program, which was created in 2020 to modernize approaches to the safe and reliable distribution of local and imported food products, the company announced Tuesday.

21 Forward is led by the Office of Food Policy and Response and operates as a coordination hub of data sources from the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other government agencies.

The initiative uses the Palantir Federal Cloud Service to centralize information for decision makers involved in monitoring and responding to supply chain disruptions or crises. PFCS is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. 

“Now more than ever public health preparedness is central to our security and safety as a nation and we are honored to support our leading institutions with best in class technology to anticipate and plan for these events,” said Palantir Chief Medical Officer William Kassler.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

21 FORWARD InitiativeFDAfood supply chainGovconPalantir TechnologiesWilliam Kassler

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Cherokee Federal Secures DHA Contract to Support Military EHR Implementation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cherokee Federal Secures DHA Contract to Support Military EHR Implementation
5 Companies to Develop Weather Sensing Tech for US Military - top government contractors - best government contracting event
5 Companies to Develop Weather Sensing Tech for US Military