Palantir, FDA Expand Supply Chain Analytics Partnership

Palantir Technologies has booked a $22 million contract with the Food and Drug Administration to serve as the central operating platform for the agency’s initiative to ensure food supply chain resilience.

The deal builds on Palantir’s existing partnership with the FDA for its 21 Forward program, which was created in 2020 to modernize approaches to the safe and reliable distribution of local and imported food products, the company announced Tuesday.

21 Forward is led by the Office of Food Policy and Response and operates as a coordination hub of data sources from the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other government agencies.

The initiative uses the Palantir Federal Cloud Service to centralize information for decision makers involved in monitoring and responding to supply chain disruptions or crises. PFCS is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“Now more than ever public health preparedness is central to our security and safety as a nation and we are honored to support our leading institutions with best in class technology to anticipate and plan for these events,” said Palantir Chief Medical Officer William Kassler.