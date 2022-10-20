Palantir to Deliver Set of Intelligence Analytics Tools to Army

https://www.palantir.com/

Palantir Technologies has secured a potential five-year, $59 million contract to provide a set of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help the U.S. Army test and deploy software for processing vast amounts of data, DefenseNews reported Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the deployment of the All Source II application as part of the Command Post Computing Environment, a comprehensive suite of software applications available to warfighters.

In a solicitation notice, the Army’s Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors said the All Source II application will provide intelligence tasking, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination capabilities.

The technology will also work to help analysts to increase the speed, precision and accuracy of intelligence processes in support of multidomain operations.

It will be developed using the DevSecOps approach to enable the integration of new intelligence capabilities in the future.