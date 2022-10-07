Palantir to Help Army Optimize Supply Chain Under $85M Contract

Palantir Technologies has secured a five-year, $85.1 million contract to provide software services in support of the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s supply chain optimization efforts.

The Denver-based contractor said Thursday its software will be used to develop and implement an artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled prognostic and predictive maintenance models to enhance equipment availability.

The award is aimed at driving supply chain optimization, increasing equipment reliability and ensuring continued logistics operations in contested environments.

The software company secured the contract following a competitive prototyping process.