Paperless Innovations Selects Amtower & Company for Government Marketing Support

Paperless Innovations has tapped Amtower & Company to provide government marketing consulting support and continuing professional development and education for its personnel through a consultancy agreement.

The announcement comes as Paperless works to bring to the government market its cloud-based Actus platform designed to help agencies automate management of procurement card transactions.

Mark Amtower, a business-to-government thought leader and head of Amtower & Company, said in a statement published Friday that he has been keeping track of the federal charge card program since the trial phase at the Department of Commerce during the late 1980s and although there have been incremental changes to the program, there is a lack of services that can speed up data collection and analysis and make that data nearly usable.

“With its innovative approach to workflow automation and Separation of Duties enforcement, the program can expand and grow using Actus and be secure while growing,” added Amtower.