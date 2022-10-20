Parsons-led Consortium to Support Operations of NOAA’s Polar Orbiting Satellites

Image Title: Polar Operational Environmental Satellites (NOAA-19) Source: NOAA website

A Parsons-led team will provide engineering support, information technology functionality and flight operations assistance for three Polar Operational Environmental Satellites of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Under a $16 million NOAA contract, the team comprising of ASRC Federal unit Arctic Slope Technical Services, Kongsberg Satellite Services and Parsons will support the operations of NOAA-15, NOAA-18 and NOAA-19 over a potential three-year period, the technology company said Wednesday.

The group will leverage Parson’s commercial space software applications and shift the POES control to commercial ground control systems to a hybrid cloud-based architecture within a six-month period. The team will then run full commercial operations of the POES for another six months.

Arctic Slope Technical Services, which currently operates the POES spacecraft, will aid in carrying out cybersecurity architecture while Kongsberg Satellite Services will handle ground antenna support through its KSATlite service.

“In partnership with NOAA, this team will leverage our extensive portfolios of satellite operations and information technology capabilities to demonstrate successful commercialization of the polar operations mission,” said Jason Long, vice president for civil solutions at Parsons.