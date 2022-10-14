in Contract Awards, News

Planet Federal Receives NASA Contract Extension for Satellite Data Access

Planet Federal Receives NASA Contract Extension for Satellite Data Access - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Planet Labs’ federal subsidiary has secured a contract extension from NASA to give scientists and researchers continued access to its satellite imaging data.

The contract extension allows over 300,000 scientists and researchers, who are funded by the National Science Foundation and federal civilian agencies, to use the company’s data through September 2023 for studies on changing ecosystems, biodiversity loss and climate change, Planet Federal said Thursday.

NASA previously awarded Planet a contract under the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition program to provide satellite data.

CSDA program users’ downloaded data from the company have so far reached more than five times the size of the whole continent of the Earth.

Robbie Schingler, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Planet, said the company looks forward to extending help amid increasing environmental changes.

The company has been supporting NASA since 2018.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Climate ChangeCommercial SmallSat Data Acquisition programcontract awardCSDAGovconNASANational Science Foundationplanet federalPlanet Labsresearchersrobbie schinglersatellite datascientists

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Axon to Equip VA Police With Law Enforcement Tech Under $60M IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Axon to Equip VA Police With Law Enforcement Tech Under $60M IDIQ
Khalid Syed: Booz Allen to Help Advance JADC2 With MDK Demo at Army’s Project Convergence 2022 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Khalid Syed: Booz Allen to Help Advance JADC2 With MDK Demo at Army’s Project Convergence 2022