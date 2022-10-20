PsiQuantum to Work on Quantum Photonic Chips Under AFRL Contract

https://psiquantum.com/

PsiQuantum will further develop the photonic approach to quantum computing under a $22.5 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The company said Wednesday it will work with AFRL to design, develop and produce quantum photonic chips at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor foundry in Malta, New York.

Quantum photonic chips can process and control qubits based on particles of light or single photons and will enable PsiQuantum to advance the development of a utility-scale quantum computer that could help drive breakthroughs in health care, communications, climate, transportation, agriculture, finance and energy, among other areas.

“The deep silicon photonics expertise of PsiQuantum is critical in our mission to not only accelerate the advancement and deployment of quantum information science, but in developing capabilities to meet the needs of the emerging national security landscape,” said Michael Hayduk, deputy director at AFRL.

In April, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced $25 million in federal funding as part of the spending package for fiscal year 2022 to support the collaboration among PsiQuantum, GlobalFoundries and AFRL.

“Photonic quantum computing has long been an underappreciated approach to delivering a quantum computer,” said Jeremy O’Brien, co-founder and CEO of PsiQuantum.

“Now, as the world is converging on the conclusion that useful applications will require large-scale systems involving networking and mature semiconductor manufacturing, photonics is coming to the fore in the global race for utility-scale quantum computing,” added O’Brien.

Join GovCon Wire Events’ Crypto-Agility and Quantum Cybersecurity Threats: Understanding PQC and QKD Webinar on Oct. 31 to hear experts as they discuss post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution and how such approaches could help organizations counter the cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computing. Visit our GCW Events page to register for this event and to view our full calendar.