in News, Technology

QCI Plans to Construct Quantum Nanophotonics Research Center

QCI Plans to Construct Quantum Nanophotonics Research Center - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Quantum Computing Inc. will build a research and production facility to house its future innovations in quantum nanophotonics.

The Leesburg, Virginia-based company said Friday it intends to finance the project through government incentives, particularly opportunities under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The planned research center will serve as QCI’s hub for developing nanophotonics chips, which are seen as critical elements to scale and speed up quantum information processing, imaging, sensing and networking. The company already has ongoing R&D activities for the technology at its New Jersey operations.

QCI is working to obtain $30 million from the CHIPS program, and is negotiating to receive more funding through state and regional incentives.

“They recognize that our technology is vital to our technological base but also to the development of a well-educated and trained workforce that will enable the U.S. to remain a leader in technological innovation,” said QCI CEO Robert Liscouski.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CHIPS and Science ActGovcongovernment incentivesQCIQuantum Computing Incquantum nanophotonicsResearch CenterRobert Liscouski

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

AWS Lists Services Included in OMB Memo for Event Logging Requirements at EL1 Level - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS Lists Services Included in OMB Memo for Event Logging Requirements at EL1 Level
NASA Picks Rocket Lab to Power Mobile Space Robots With Solar Panels - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Picks Rocket Lab to Power Mobile Space Robots With Solar Panels