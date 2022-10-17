QCI Plans to Construct Quantum Nanophotonics Research Center

Quantum Computing Inc. will build a research and production facility to house its future innovations in quantum nanophotonics.

The Leesburg, Virginia-based company said Friday it intends to finance the project through government incentives, particularly opportunities under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The planned research center will serve as QCI’s hub for developing nanophotonics chips, which are seen as critical elements to scale and speed up quantum information processing, imaging, sensing and networking. The company already has ongoing R&D activities for the technology at its New Jersey operations.

QCI is working to obtain $30 million from the CHIPS program, and is negotiating to receive more funding through state and regional incentives.

“They recognize that our technology is vital to our technological base but also to the development of a well-educated and trained workforce that will enable the U.S. to remain a leader in technological innovation,” said QCI CEO Robert Liscouski.