Qlik’s Cloud Analytics SaaS Certified in FedRAMP Marketplace; Andrew Churchill Quoted

A cloud-based Qlik business analytics offering has joined the list of certified products in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program marketplace.

The Environmental Protection Agency acted as the sponsoring entity throughout the FedRAMP authorization pursuit for the Qlik Cloud Government software-as-a-service platform, which achieved Moderate Impact Level compliance under the program, the company said Tuesday.

EPA adopted the platform in a move to update the agency’s analytics work across human health and environmental programs.

“As federal agencies and organizations rapidly modernize and migrate to the cloud, they must ensure the transition is protected under the strictest secure protocols and authorizations,” said Andrew Churchill, vice president of federal sales at Qlik.

Churchill added that the authorization reflects the company’s commitment to helping customer agencies address mission goals.

Qlik offers its artificial intelligence-based analytics platform through an Amazon Web Services marketplace designed for U.S. government buyers.

Written by Regina Garcia

