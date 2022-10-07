Quantum Space, Axient Announce Space System Development Partnership; Patrick Murphy Quoted

Quantum Space and Axient will develop space systems in support of missions of government and commercial clients under a memorandum of understanding.

The companies will also team up on commercial CubeSat missions and Axient will share with Quantum its knowledge in systems engineering and integration, program planning and control, quality and mission assurance and system safety through the MOU, the companies said in a joint release published Thursday.

Quantum will offer rideshare opportunities for Axient-built spacecraft and related payloads.

Patrick Murphy, president and CEO of Axient, said the strategic partnership with Quantum Space will deliver space capabilities and services to help customers rapidly meet their mission requirements.

“This MOU brings together two organizations that will provide both government and commercial organizations with advanced space systems to deliver data and host and deploy payloads,” said Steve Jurczyk, president and CEO of Quantum Space.