Qunnect Raises Funds for Quantum Networking Tech Product Suite

Qunnect, a New York-based company aiming to market quantum networking technology for telecom fiber infrastructure, has raised funds in a Series A funding round led by Airbus Ventures and will use the money for product development, manufacturing capacity expansion and testbed deployment initiatives.

The funds will be utilized to bolster the company’s product suite and manufacturing, as well as launch a multi-node research and development quantum network testbed, the company said Wednesday.

The testbed project will be deployed on existing telecom fiber infrastructure to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols.

“This testbed will open the door for customers in financial services, critical infrastructure, and telecom to test our technologies in the New York metropolitan area,” said Qunnect CEO Noel Goddard.

Enterprise Software-as-a-Service SanboxAQ, Quantonation, New York Ventures, Impact Science Ventures and Motus Ventures were among the investors who participated in the funding round.

SanboxAQ’s investment was under its Strategic Investment Program and will help startups develop AQ technologies for the entire quantum ecosystem, the SaaS firm said in a separate Wednesday release.