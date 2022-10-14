in News, Technology

Radisys Takes 2 Prizes in Federal 5G Challenge’s Final Phase

An interoperable open radio access network system developed by Radisys has won top prizes in the third and final stage of the Federal 5G Challenge.

Radisys’ technology received the Best Software Bill of Materials award and Network Integration Prize for its distributed unit, the company said Thursday.

The competition is an initiative of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Institute for Telecommunications Services and the Department of Defense, in a bid to encourage the development of plug-and-play 5G platforms.

The winning open RAN system is made up of third-party centralized and radio units integrated with Radisys’ DU software, which is compliant with 3GPP Release 15 and O-RAN standards.

The software developer, which won a total of $450,000 for the two prizes, said that the resulting technology proves that it is possible for multiple vendors to create an interoperable RAN infrastructure.

Written by Jamie Bennet

