Raytheon Demos Operational Zero Trust Offering for Army

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space division has showcased its zero trust offering for the U.S. Army in a technology demonstration event held at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

John DeSimone, president of cybersecurity, intelligence and services at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said in a statement published Thursday the Operational Zero Trust platform is a fully integrated security architecture that provides cyber resiliency to the Army’s Integrated Tactical Network.

OZT offers a multi-layered data protection approach to enable warfighters at the tactical edge to resist cyber attacks.

“Using decades of experience in both offensive and defensive cyber, we designed our OZT capability to ensure a significantly improved cyber defensive posture with optimized cyber-soldier task alignment,” DeSimone said.

The platform is among the 300 technologies demonstrated at the Project Convergence 2022 Technology Gateway, a month-long all-service experiment aimed at showcasing new warfighting capabilities. It was held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18.