Raytheon Pairs Zero Trust Platform With RedHat OpenShift; John DeSimone Quoted

Image Title: John DeSimone Source: Raytheon Intelligence & Space

A Raytheon Technologies business has combined its zero trust offering with Red Hat’s OpenShift enterprise Kubernetes platform to help customers facilitate security deployments across information and operational technology environments.

REDPro ZTX from Raytheon Intelligence and Space is a zero trust integration platform that supports vendor-agnostic applications and is designed to speed up enterprise-scale zero trust rollouts across on-premise, tactical edge and multicloud environments, Raytheon said Wednesday.

REDPro ZTX comes with open architecture that enables users to rapidly field platforms to meet their organization’s requirements.

“Through our collaboration with Red Hat, we are able to rapidly deploy REDPro ZTX to our customers all the while offering them the stability and scalability inherent in their Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform,” said John DeSimone, president of cybersecurity, intelligence and services at RI&S.

“The result is faster and more sustainable deployment of REDPro ZTX which is a huge enabler in ensuring multi-platform, multi-vendor Zero Trust security integration,” added DeSimone.