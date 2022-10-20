in Cybersecurity, News

Raytheon Pairs Zero Trust Platform With RedHat OpenShift; John DeSimone Quoted

Raytheon Pairs Zero Trust Platform With RedHat OpenShift; John DeSimone Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Image Title: John DeSimone Source: Raytheon Intelligence & Space

A Raytheon Technologies business has combined its zero trust offering with Red Hat’s OpenShift enterprise Kubernetes platform to help customers facilitate security deployments across information and operational technology environments.

REDPro ZTX from Raytheon Intelligence and Space is a zero trust integration platform that supports vendor-agnostic applications and is designed to speed up enterprise-scale zero trust rollouts across on-premise, tactical edge and multicloud environments, Raytheon said Wednesday.

REDPro ZTX comes with open architecture that enables users to rapidly field platforms to meet their organization’s requirements.

Through our collaboration with Red Hat, we are able to rapidly deploy REDPro ZTX to our customers all the while offering them the stability and scalability inherent in their Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform,” said John DeSimone, president of cybersecurity, intelligence and services at RI&S.

The result is faster and more sustainable deployment of REDPro ZTX which is a huge enabler in ensuring multi-platform, multi-vendor Zero Trust security integration,” added DeSimone.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

CybersecurityGovconJohn DeSimoneKubernetesmulticloudraytheon intelligence & spaceraytheon technologiesRed HatRed Hat OpenShiftREDPro ZTXzero trust

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

PsiQuantum to Work on Quantum Photonic Chips Under AFRL Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
PsiQuantum to Work on Quantum Photonic Chips Under AFRL Contract
ULA Expects Completion of Vulcan Centaur Rocket in November - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ULA Expects Completion of Vulcan Centaur Rocket in November