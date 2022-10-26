Raytheon to Perform Radar System Maintenance Work for Air Force

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business will support the operations and maintenance of the U.S. Air Force’s Cobra King mobile radar system under a $12.1 million firm-fixed-price contract.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space will provide non-personal and non-commercial services in support of the maritime radar system over a one-year period, the Defense Department said Tuesday.

Work will be performed at the Patrick Space Force Base in Florida and various international locations aboard U.S. Naval Ship Howard O. Lorenzen, a missile range instrumentation ship. Efforts are expected to wrap up by Oct. 31, 2023.

Cora King replaced the Cobra Judy system in 2014. The new radar system helps the Air Force’s Tactical Air Command provide multi-wavelength radar data with high quality and resolution to various government agencies, including the DOD and the Missile Defense Agency.

The award followed other Raytheon contracts for the Cobra King. In 2021, the company received a $340 million contract for managing the mobile sensor operations of the radar system and in 2019, a $128.5 million task order provided for its operational readiness.