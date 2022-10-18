REI Systems’ Peer Review Tech to Assist National Science Foundation in Proposal Evaluation

REI Systems will utilize its peer review modular platform GovReview to update the proposal evaluation system of the National Science Foundation after securing a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract.

NSF will deploy GovReview to support its expanding portfolio and widen its capability to support internal program review requirements, including integration with multiple software programs and business workflow automation, REI Systems said Monday.

GovReview can integrate with most grant management systems and is designed to manage and streamline the complete application peer review process, as well as generate peer review scores. The application is equipped with cloud-native architecture that meets NSF’s business and information technology needs.

REI Systems initially worked through a NASA-funded SBIR in 2020 to develop its peer review platform, which targets to replace NSF’s legacy system.

“Our goal with GovReview is to advance grant technologies so agencies can better manage grant funding decisions and outcomes,” said REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona.