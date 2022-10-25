in Contract Awards, News, Technology

RIVA, JMA Wireless Team Lands Air Force 5G Contract

A partnership between wireless network engineering specialists RIVA Networks and JMA Wireless will assist in network modernization initiatives of the Department of Defense by adding 5G mobile services to aging cellular networks used by an Air Force Research Laboratory site in Rome, New York.

Work under the contract will cover equipping AFRL Rome Research Site with a private 5G network powered by JMA’s radio access network software XRAN, the company said Monday.

RIVA will handle engineering services to integrate the 5G network into AFRL’s legacy cellular network.

The 5G network for AFRL encompasses a non-standalone network with 4G and 5G Sub-6GHz and 5G millimeter wave radios. 

Written by Regina Garcia

