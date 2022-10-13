SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene Talks Expansion Opportunities, Corporate Responsibility & Philanthropic Efforts in New Video Interview

The government contracting landscape is constantly evolving as new technologies, priorities and warfighter needs emerge, prompting GovCon companies to adapt and move with the market in order to grow.

Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC and a five-time Wash100 Award winner, spoke with Executive Mosaic in a new video interview to discuss how SAIC is harnessing new technologies to meet customer needs, strengthening its company culture and giving back to the community.

Keene explained that SAIC is pursuing opportunities along its three key Growth Technology Accelerants: secure cloud, enterprise IT and systems integration and delivery. These GTAs are allowing SAIC to expand its offerings in areas like counter-unmanned aerial systems, or C-UAS, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The SAIC CEO also shared notable highlights from its recently released third annual Corporate Responsibility Report in her video interview. Keene said the company has made progress in diversifying its leadership team, and now, 64 percent of SAIC’s Board of Directors are women or people of color.

Click here to watch the full video interview with SAIC’s Nazzic Keene, and be sure to subscribe to Executive Mosaic’s YouTube channel!