SAIC, SecureXperts Announce Telework Platform Development Partnership; Vernon Saunders Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. and SecureXperts have partnered to build platforms for telework and alternative work environments that meet federal requirements for ensuring the security of the Department of Defense’s classified documents.

“Together, SAIC and SecureXperts bring unique skills and expertise that will support the growing demand for services to protect intelligence users that store, process and transmit high risk data from telework and alternative work environments,” Vernon Saunders, senior vice president for the national intelligence community business at SAIC and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Monday.

SAIC said it supports SecureXperts in designing, developing and integrating the latter’s Black Pearl Sxl, which provides defense intelligence and law enforcement organizations with physical security countermeasure capabilities and meets the Pentagon’s standards for securing controlled and unclassified information.

Under the strategic partnership, SAIC will provide technical support for SecureXperts’ customers and help the company pursue business development opportunities.