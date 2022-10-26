Sara Abiusi to Chair Inclusion, Diversity Advisory Council at Accenture’s Federal Arm

Image Title: Sara Abuis Source: Accenture Federal Services

Accenture’s federal business has appointed 26-year company veteran Sara Abiusi as chairwoman of its Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Council, effective immediately.

Accenture Federal Services said Wednesday she succeeds Bean Peavy, who has completed his two-year term as the council’s chair, and will be responsible for driving initiatives to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“From shaping the Advancement Planning Program, which helps Accenture Federal Services’ people advance their careers with an intentional focus on underrepresented communities through sponsorship and leadership actions, to expanding our recruitment and relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the council does vital work,” she said.

Abiusi has served as managing director and quality and risk lead for the federal business of Accenture since April 2021 and is the U.S executive sponsor of the company’s Asian Pacific American Employee Resource Group.

Previously, she led delivery and programs for AFS’ U.S. Postal Service account and worked with government customers as a technical architect with knowledge of data architecture and open technology.