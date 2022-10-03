Seerist Expands Services Under GEOINT Contract With NGA

Seerist , a software company formerly named Geospark Analytics, has expanded its existing contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to include augmented analytics-based geographic information system data services .

The company said Wednesday the additional support via GIS mapping software Esri will allow NGA to access real-time dashboards that could help policymakers, warfighters and crisis responders formulate insights and threat forecasts.

“The NGA team requires timely, precise, and customized data and insight at all times, and that is exactly what we are providing under this updated agreement,” said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal.