Sigma Defense Secures Spot on $950M Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Contract; Matt Jones Quoted

Sigma Defense has landed a position on a $950 million multiple-award contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop, test, mature and demonstrate multi-domain warfighting capabilities for the Advanced Battle Management System.

The company said Thursday it will bring its expertise in open systems design to enable an integrated command and control system for ground, air, maritime, space, electromagnetic spectrum and cyber domains.

Sigma Defense will compete for task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract’s seven categories.

“Our ability to transmit and analyze data from multiple disparate sources is a key enabler of the DOD’s sensor to shooter architecture and further delivers on the vision of sense, make sense and act,” said Matt Jones, CEO at Sigma Defense.

ABMS is the Air Force’s contribution to the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control program that aims to connect sensors from all military services to enable simultaneous operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

