SilverEdge, Counter Threat Solutions Partner to Expand Intelligence Offerings; Robert Miller Quoted

SilverEdge Government Solutions, a software company backed by private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management, and Counter Threat Solutions have partnered in a push to expand the former’s technology offerings for the intelligence community.

Reston, Virginia-headquartered CTS specializes in counterintelligence analysis and identity intelligence and has more than 100 technical and mission support specialists cleared to handle highly sensitive national security information, SilverEdge said Monday.

Through the affiliation, SilverEdge now employs approximately 450 engineers and technical staff who hold security clearances for government work, according to Robert Miller, CEO of SilverEdge.

CTS will retain its current leadership team while operating as part of the SilverEdge family.

McLean Group and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisers to CTS and Godspeed respectively.

The transaction marks SilverEdge’s another major move in the technology space since it was launched in June following the merger of Varen Technologies, Exceptional Software Strategies and Savli Group.

Earlier in October, SilverEdge acquired cloud services provider QVine to build up its software-as-a-service offerings for defense and intelligence customers.