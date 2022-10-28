in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Social Mobile Receives SBIR Phase II Grant to Develop 5G Mobile Tech for USAF

Original equipment manufacturer Social Mobile has secured its second Small Business Innovative Research contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue designing and creating a 5G mobile platform for the Air Force Special Operations Command.

The mobile offerings provider said Wednesday the award expands on an SBIR Phase I contract it won in 2021 under the Air Force AFWERX program.

Phase II of the project will involve developing a handheld device with an Android operating system and military-grade features. The chest-mountable, ruggedized gadget is also envisioned to have a guaranteed lifespan of at least three years.

The SBIR award makes Social Mobile’s product eligible for consideration by other branches of the U.S. armed forces.

Social Mobile is a Florida-based OEM, managed service provider and consultancy that markets mobility-as-a-service deployments in support of enterprise organizations’ business-critical operations.

Written by Jamie Bennet

