Space Force Seeks to Establish Contract Vehicle for Space Test Experiment Platform 2.0 Program

The U.S. Space Force has issued a draft request for proposals for the second iteration of a program that seeks to acquire spacecraft and space access for science and technology experiments.

Space Systems Command intends to compete the Space Test Experiment Platform 2.0 program as a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with separate delivery orders for spacecraft procurement, according to a presolicitation notice published Monday.

The STEP 2.0 contract vehicle will provide the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program the capability to issue delivery orders aligning space vehicles, payloads and launch vehicle schedules.

The command expects the spacecraft to be purchased within each order to range in size from 12U CubeSats to Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter class and serve as a platform for integrating science and technology payloads to operate in low-Earth orbit or Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit.

The government will hold industry days between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 and issue a revised draft RFP to provide potential vendors an opportunity to share their insights.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

