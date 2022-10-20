in Contract Awards, News, Space

Space Micro Wins Space Force R&D Contract for Barnacle Robotic Spacecraft

The U.S. Space Force has awarded its first Orbital Prime program contract to Space Micro for the research and development of robotics technology that can help the service branch refurbish space system capabilities previously lost.

Space Micro said Wednesday that it collaborated with Altius Space Machines, its fellow Voyager Space subsidiary, and Sandia National Laboratories to create the Control Moment Gyro Barnacle robotic vehicle.

The contract, which is part of the initial phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer program, will center on the Barnacle’s potential in repairing or replacing key geosynchronous orbit assets through additional attitude determination and control system capabilities as well as expanded on-orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing.

The Barnacle will be equipped with Altius’ technology in order to attach to GEO satellites and allow the USSF to fix targeted space assets.

“The award is significant because of the wide-ranging opportunities Barnacle provides for future commercial and national security use cases,” said David Strobel, executive chair at Space Micro.

Written by Jamie Bennet

