Teledyne FLIR to Equip Coast Guard Cutters With Infrared Sensors, Surveillance Cameras

Image Title: SeaFLIR 280-HD Source: Teledyne FLIR website

Teledyne FLIR‘s defense business has landed a $48.7 million award to supply infrared sensors and surveillance imaging systems to the U.S. Coast Guard for use on its vessels.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will cover Maritime Forward Looking Infrared II sensors and SeaFLIR 280-HD variants that will be installed into Coast Guard Cutters for law enforcement and search and rescue mission support, the company said Tuesday.

Teledyne FLIR Defense’s electro-optical/infrared technology has an internal navigation system that is capable of turning toward sensed objects as well as determining and displaying target location coordinates.

It also features long-range 20x optical zoom and high-definition daylight/lowlight cameras to allow for night operations.

Teledyne will use its Billerica, Massachusetts, facility to carry out the project, which is due by March 2027. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division in Indiana is the contracting activity.