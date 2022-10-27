Trust Lab, In-Q-Tel Join Hands to Flag Harmful Online Content

Trust Lab, a web security platform developer, and In-Q-Tel, the U.S. intelligence community’s venture capital arm, will work together to advance the detection of harmful online content to combat cyber risks such as misinformation and strengthen internet security overall.

Under the long-term partnership, the two entities will utilize Trust Lab’s machine learning-based rule engines and classifying systems to identify high-risk and damaging online content, transactions and accounts, the Palo Alto, California-based company said Wednesday.

In-Q-Tel will also leverage Trust Lab’s technologies to look into crucial internet trends and narratives that could impact national security, including

“Our technology platform will allow IQT’s partners to see, on a single dashboard, malicious content that might go viral and gain prominence around the world,” said Tom Siegel, co-founder and CEO of Trust Lab.