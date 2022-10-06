Valiant Secures Spot on $1.3B Navy Training Systems Support IDIQ; Dan Corbett Quoted

Valiant Integrated Services announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a spot on a potential five-year, $1.31 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide sustainment services and training requirements in support of fielded training systems.

Under the Fielded Training Systems Support V IDIQ, Valiant will help the U.S. Navy operate and maintain training systems, including training simulator contractor operation and maintenance services as well as in-service engineering office support and other related support services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

“We are proud to empower the Navy’s mission of recruiting, training, equipping, and organizing to deliver combat ready forces that will win conflicts and wars while maintaining security and deterrence through sustained forward presence,” said Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant.

The work through the contract will be performed at Marine Corps and Navy installations nationwide, which continue the efforts that Valiant has made with FTSS for more than a decade.

“As a leader in training support services, it’s an honor to be selected for this IDIQ and continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense,” Corbett explained.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide.