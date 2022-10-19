in Industry News, News

Ventech’s Kathrine Dass Named 2022 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Awardee; Tonia Bleecher Quoted

Kathrine Dass, chief delivery officer at Ventech Solutions, has been selected by a panel of government and industry leaders in the federal information technology sector as a recipient of the 2022 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award.

The 5th Annual Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Awards seeks to recognize women leaders for creating impact and leading mission-focused programs across the federal health, federal civilian, technology, military health and consulting community, Ventech said Tuesday.

Dass is a member of Ventech’s leadership team. She joined the Columbus, Ohio-based health IT company in 2017 and has led initiatives that have resulted in new awards, achievement of AWS Government Competency and growth of several projects.

Dass “leads and inspires teams that drive change—positively impacting our clients and the communities they serve,” said Tonia Bleecher, CEO of Ventech Solutions. 

We are thrilled to celebrate Kathy’s achievements and the achievement of women leaders across the health IT community,” added Bleecher.

Dass and other awardees will be honored during the 5th Annual Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Conference on Nov. 1 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

