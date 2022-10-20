in Executive Moves, News

Voyager Labs Names Courtney Bromley as CEO, Relocates HQ to US

Voyager Labs has named Courtney Bromley, a more than three-decade veteran of IBM, as CEO and announced its plan to relocate the base of its global business operations to the U.S. from Israel.

Bromley, who has led the artificial intelligence-based company’s U.S.-based subsidiary since April, is credited with retaining Voyager Analytics’ customer base and achieving record growth in contract awards, Voyager Labs said Wednesday.

“In her brief tenure as U.S. CEO, Courtney has injected focus and discipline into our business strategy and elevated our service to customers,” said Avi Korenblum, founder and former CEO of Voyager Labs.

Korenblum noted that the move to relocate the company’s headquarters to the U.S. is part of a growth strategy and will position it to better serve the government and law enforcement sectors.

Voyager Labs employs a team of researchers, data scientists and engineers specializing in the development of AI-based tools designed to analyze large amounts of unstructured data.

