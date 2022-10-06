Washington Business Dynamics Receives $67M DHA Admin Support Deal

Washington Business Dynamics, a veteran-owned management consulting firm, has received a $66.9 million blank purchase agreement from the Defense Health Agency for business administrative services.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the Washington, D.C.-based contractor will support the agency’s finance, acquisition and business efforts across the military health system through the BPA.

WBD will perform finance-related tasks including budgeting and auditing as well as deliver contracts database, evaluation, technical writing and administrative support for the DHA Assistant Director for Information Operations, Portfolio and Resource Management division.

The contract has a one-year base period and a five-year ordering period. The base year will have $11.4 million in funding from the agency’s fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funds.

DHA conducted a competitive solicitation process for the BPA under the General Services Administration multiple award schedule, with nine bids received.