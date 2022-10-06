Woolpert Awarded $50M USACE Contract for Bathymetric & Lidar Data Collection

Woolpert has secured a $49.9 million contract to help a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers center meet coastal data and imagery requirements of other military and government organizations.

The three-year, firm-fixed-price contract will involve technical assistance, geospatial operations and sensor maintenance as part of coastal mapping and charting missions of USACE’s Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise, the company announced Wednesday.

Similar contracts were awarded in 2017 and 2019 to WMR-532, Woolpert’s joint venture with Optimal GEO.

Woolpert will conduct high-resolution land, beach and shallow seafloor imagery, as well as high-accuracy bathymetric and topographic lidar and survey data collection. The task orders will support the U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Naval Oceanographic Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Coastal Mapping Program.

“Increasing changes in our environment have made the collection of accurate and consistent coastal data imperative to protecting lives, infrastructure and economies,” said John Gerhard, vice president at Woolpert.