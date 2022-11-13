13 Small Businesses Book Army R&D Awards for AI/ML, Other Tech Innovation

The U.S. Army has awarded 13 small businesses grants under its Small Business Innovation Research Program for projects focusing on system monitoring and radar targeting sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as climate and clean technologies.

Eight small businesses were awarded Phase I contracts of up to $250,000 each, while five entities received Phase II awards worth up to $1.7 million each, the Army said Monday.

Phase I contract awardees include businesses working on starting sensors for pilot situational awareness and geospatial innovation:

Maztech Industries

Newbridge Partners

Toyon Research

EpochGeo

Reinventing Geospatial

Stottler Henke Associates

Triton Systems

Meanwhile, Phase II grants are for projects focused on enzyme fuel cells, carbon-free soldier power generators and circuit breaker technology for power distribution and management. The awardees are:

Electric Drivetrain Technologies

FuelX Innovation

Lynntech

Defense Engineering Services

Intellisense Systems

“The Army program offices and labs were fully involved in developing these contract opportunities based on the technologies they need from industry to deliver their programs,” said Matthew Willis, director of Army prize competitions and the Army Applied SBIR Program.