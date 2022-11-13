in Contract Awards, News

13 Small Businesses Book Army R&D Awards for AI/ML, Other Tech Innovation

13 Small Businesses Book Army R&D Awards for AI/ML, Other Tech Innovation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army has awarded 13 small businesses grants under its Small Business Innovation Research Program for projects focusing on system monitoring and radar targeting sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as climate and clean technologies.

Eight small businesses were awarded Phase I contracts of up to $250,000 each, while five entities received Phase II awards worth up to $1.7 million each, the Army said Monday.  

Phase I contract awardees include businesses working on starting sensors for pilot situational awareness and geospatial innovation: 

  • Maztech Industries
  • Newbridge Partners
  • Toyon Research
  • EpochGeo
  • Reinventing Geospatial
  • Stottler Henke Associates
  • Triton Systems

Meanwhile, Phase II grants are for projects focused on enzyme fuel cells, carbon-free soldier power generators and circuit breaker technology for power distribution and management. The awardees are: 

  • Electric Drivetrain Technologies 
  • FuelX Innovation 
  • Lynntech
  • Defense Engineering Services 
  • Intellisense Systems 

“The Army program offices and labs were fully involved in developing these contract opportunities based on the technologies they need from industry to deliver their programs,” said Matthew Willis, director of Army prize competitions and the Army Applied SBIR Program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

artificial intelligencecontract awardGovconintellisense systemsmachine learningSBIRSmall Business Innovation Research programToyon ResearchU.S. Army

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Lockheed Secures DARPA Contract for High-Energy Laser Tech Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Secures DARPA Contract for High-Energy Laser Tech Development
General Atomics, Polish Defense Ministry Sign $71M UAS Lease Deal - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics, Polish Defense Ministry Sign $71M UAS Lease Deal