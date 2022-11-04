Acuity Authorized as ServiceNow Public Sector Reseller

Image Title: Acuity Source: LinkedIn

Acuity, a Reston, Virginia-based technology consulting firm, has reached an agreement with ServiceNow to legally resell the latter’s business workflow automation and optimization software licenses to federal government clients.

“As an authorized reseller, we can now ensure that the number and type of licenses our customers purchase reflect the organizational needs and priorities outlined in their strategic IT roadmaps,” Eric Lazerson, vice president at Acuity’s technology solutions group, said in a statement published Thursday.

Meanwhile, Acuity Founder and CEO Rui Garcia welcomed the opportunity for the firm to add ServiceNow procurement and license management to its range of services.

The agreement builds on the full business life-cycle services Acuity offers using the software platform, including consulting, development, implementation and operations and maintenance.