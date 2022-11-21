ADNET Awarded NASA Space & Earth Science Data Analysis IV Contract Extension

Image Title: ADNET Systems logo Source: ADNET Systems

ADNET Systems will continue to support planetary studies, solar and space plasma physics, oceanography, solid earth geographics, geodynamics, atmospheric science and climatology and other science disciplines under a six-month contract extension awarded by NASA through the fourth iteration of the Space and Earth Science Data Analysis program.

The potential $36 million extension brings the total value of the SESDA IV cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to $308 million, the space agency said Saturday.

The company will continue providing computer system management services for science exploration research initiatives, support engineering efforts to build new technology platforms for scientific instrumentation and offer application development and implementation assistance and engineering data analysis systems.

Work will continue to be carried out at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, through the end of March 2023.

In January, NASA issued a solicitation for the follow-on SESDA V contract.