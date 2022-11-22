Aerojet Rocketdyne to Open New Defense Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville

Aerojet Rocketdyne aims to expand its presence in Huntsville, Alabama, with the development of a manufacturing facility that will accommodate the production of new capabilities for its defense business unit.

The company said Monday it will transition some inert work from its current Camden, Arkansas, location to the 379,000-square-foot manufacturing facility envisioned to be operational in 2023.

Aerojet Rocketdyne also expects the new facility to open new job opportunities to boost its current defense workforce in the state.

Hunstville serves as the headquarters for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s defense business unit and Inert Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

The company said it selected the location due to its engineering talent pool and close proximity to government and prime customers.

“Huntsville has been home to Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Headquarters since its founding, and with this expansion of both talent and space, we’re pleased to grow our presence in the Rocket City,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.