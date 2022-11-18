in News, Technology

Air Force Reserve Command Posts Solicitation for Enterprise IT Services

Air Force Reserve Command has begun seeking proposals from industry sources capable of providing enterprise information technology services in support of the Directorate of Cyberspace and Technology.

The potential multi-year contract will support the planning, sustainment and modernization of the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router and Secure Internet Protocol Router network environments and other IT infrastructure used across the AFRC headquarters, host bases and unit locations, according to a solicitation notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Contract work will include infrastructure and engineering field support, cyber transport support, mobile application infrastructure support, virtualization engineering and management, system integration and other support services.

AFRC noted that it supports approximately 25,000 users at its host bases and an additional 45,000 users at tenant locations.

Interested parties have until Dec. 16 to respond to the solicitation notice.

