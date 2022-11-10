in Contract Awards, News

Akima Subsidiary Books DIA Contract for Knowledge Management Support; Duncan Greene Quoted

Akima subsidiary RiverTech will provide the operations directorate of the Defense Intelligence Agency with knowledge management support services under a potential five-year, $13 million contract.

RiverTech is tasked to help DIA with business data ingestion, transformation and maintenance efforts by developing technology-powered automation, products and organization aids, Akima said Wednesday.

KM support services will be utilized to create data sets and gain consumable insights from DIA’s data.

“The Akima portfolio of companies provides our customers with expertise to navigate the challenges and opportunities associated with increased access to large data sets,” said Duncan Greene, group president of mission systems engineering and technology at Akima.

He welcomed the opportunity for the company to assist DIA in its “knowledge management evolution.”

The recent award was made under the OASIS Small Business Pool 1 contract.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

