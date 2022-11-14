in Contract Awards, News

Amentum Subsidiary Wins Air Force Contract for Base Operations Support in Curacao

Amentum Subsidiary Wins Air Force Contract for Base Operations Support in Curacao - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amentum subsidiary PAE Applied Technologies has booked a $45.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide operations support for the Southern Command’s anti-narcotics base in Curacao.

Base operations support for personnel, equipment and facilities at forward operating location Curacao will focus on aerial counterdrug surveillance operations, mission planning and execution, according to a statement posted on SAM.gov.

The contract includes a transition period starting Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Furthermore, it has a nine-month base period ending Oct. 31, 2023, and four one-year options that could extend work through Oct. 31, 2027.

The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center procured the hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract on a competitive basis virtually.

Earlier in February, Amentum acquired Virginia-based global defense contractor PAE for approximately $1.9 billion in cash.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Centeramentumcontract awardCuracaoForward Operating Location Base Operations SupportGovconPAE Applied TechnologiesU.S. Southern Command

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

SAIC Secures $757M Army Enterprise Service Desk Contract; Bob Genter Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Secures $757M Army Enterprise Service Desk Contract; Bob Genter Quoted
Raytheon Awarded $60M Navy Contract Modification for RAM Missile Procurement - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Awarded $60M Navy Contract Modification for RAM Missile Procurement