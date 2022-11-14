Amentum Subsidiary Wins Air Force Contract for Base Operations Support in Curacao

Amentum subsidiary PAE Applied Technologies has booked a $45.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide operations support for the Southern Command’s anti-narcotics base in Curacao.

Base operations support for personnel, equipment and facilities at forward operating location Curacao will focus on aerial counterdrug surveillance operations, mission planning and execution, according to a statement posted on SAM.gov.

The contract includes a transition period starting Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Furthermore, it has a nine-month base period ending Oct. 31, 2023, and four one-year options that could extend work through Oct. 31, 2027.

The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center procured the hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract on a competitive basis virtually.