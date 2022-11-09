Amentum Team Awarded International Stability Operations Association Recognition; Rob Tillery Quoted

https://www.amentum.com/blog/welcoming-new-leaders-within-mission-readiness/

The International Stability Operations Association has recognized an Amentum team with the Vanguard Global Achievement Award for supporting the federal government’s global contingency, disaster recovery and humanitarian efforts.

The company said Tuesday its team helped build and sustain Liberty Village, a community at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey that provides medical screening, transportation, temporary housing and other support to Afghan evacuees.

Efforts were made as part of a task order awarded in August 2021 to Amentum under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract.

Rob Tillery, senior vice president of operations at Amentum, said the company provided the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Allies Welcome project with assistance in serving more than 4.7 million meals, administering 9,300 MMR vaccines and distributing essential supplies.

Amentum’s Liberty Village constructed tents and four dining facilities to accommodate more than 16,000 Afghan immigrants as part of the six-month initiative.