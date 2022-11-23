Army Issues Synopsis for Tactical Software Development

"Logo of the United States Army", by United States Army, http://www.brandsoftheworld.com/download/brand/53464.html, licensed under CC0

The U.S. Army is preparing a request for proposals for the development of an intelligence application envisioned to provide weather operational effects capabilities for tactical support.

According to a presolication notice posted on SAM.gov, the Army is planning to award a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $22 million to one vendor.

The WxOE software is planned to be hosted in the command post computing environment tactical server infrastructure and is required to meet multiple overarching directives including the Army’s common operating environment.

In addition, the selected contractor should be able to provide software support services to satisfy the military service branch’s requirements.

Responses for the presolicitation are due by Dec. 15.

The upcoming procurement is in line with the Mission Command Intelligence Framework and the Army Multi-Domain Operations efforts.