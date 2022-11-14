Army-Run National Ground Intell Hub Requires Cloud Adoption Tech Support

The U.S. Army is seeking information from vendors on their capabilities to support a cloud adoption requirement at the National Ground Intelligence Center in Virginia for fiscal year 2023.

NGIC needs technical support to migrate the Army’s military intelligence systems to the IC Information Technology Environment Cloud infrastructure, according to a sources sought notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The IC Cloud is composed of a big data analytics environment and commercial cloud service offerings from Amazon Web Services.

A contractor will be tasked with strategizing the transition process that will include account service and provisioning, cloud service provider support, and data science and machine learning services.

The notice includes a draft performance work statement that cites eligibility for Sensitive Compartmented Information access as a requirement for on-site personnel who will work under the planned contract.

Interested parties can submit responses to the notice until the end of November.