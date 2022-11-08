in News, Technology

AT&T, Partners Unveil Online Portal for Climate Risk Projections

AT&T has collaborated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Argonne National Laboratory to launch a new online tool that provides users access to a suite of resources for extreme climate preparedness.

The Climate Risk and Resilience Portal uses climate science modeling to present localized reports on drought, precipitation, temperature and wind conditions to emergency managers from state, local, tribal and territorial communities, AT&T said Monday.

ClimRR made available to the public the climate projections produced by Argonne’s Center for Climate Resilience and Decision Science.

Argonne plans to add data on additional climate risks, including wildfire and flooding, to the tool in the coming months.

“We want other organizations and communities to see where they’re potentially vulnerable to climate change and take steps to become resilient,” said Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of corporate social responsibility at AT&T.

Written by Naomi Cooper

